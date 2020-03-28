Tony Ogaga

For Miss Nigeria International Tourism, Ololade Oluwatosin, her plan is to identify the root cause of homelessness bedeviling street children in Lagos. This, being the main focus of her pet project, she wants to fix the problem and ensure the kids end up being useful to themselves as well as the country.

In this chat, Ololade talks more about this and her journey to stardom. Enjoy it.

Tell us about growing up. Were you born with a silver spoon?

I had an eventful childhood. I was born in Oro, Kwara State where I had my primary and secondary school education before moving to Oyo State for tertiary education. Growing up was fun and though, I was not born with a sliver spoon, I enjoyed every bit of my childhood.

Did you believe you could emerge winner of the Miss Nigeria International Tourism beauty pageant?

Yes, I believed I could win, that’s why I gave it a shot in the first instance. However, my faith was shaken in camp when I saw other contestants. But to God be the glory, I emerged victorious.

What was your first reaction when you emerged Miss Nigeria International Tourism?

I was overwhelmed with joy and started shaking from within. Though, I knew I could win, hearing my name being announced as winner was a moment I will never forget. I was completely blown away; it was dream come true.

Has it always been your dream to be a beauty queen?

I have mixed feelings about being a beauty queen, but my passion for fashion is unshakable.

Who were your role models growing up?

Role model? The only woman that has inspired me, that I could describe as my role model is my mom. She has been my source of strength and inspiration. God bless her soul.

Tell us about your experience in camp?

The experience was fun, and if I could have my way, I would like to have more of it. However, camp was sometimes stressful but the experience was remarkable and full of sweet memories. Every one of us that contested was up to the task; all the other girls also deserved to win, they are all queens.

Tell us about your pet project

My pet project is ‘Taking Children off the Street: A Case Study of Lagos State’. The project is basically meant for children in the age bracket of three to18. The objective is to identify the root cause of homelessness and how to fix it, and make sure these kids end up being useful to themselves and the country at large. I am looking forward to support and assistance from government, individuals and general public for the success of this project.

Which of your parents did you get your looks from?

My mom, of course.

What was the advice mom gave you that brought you this far?

Sincerely, mom’s advice has kept me going. She has always encouraged me to be focused; determined and hardworking, and pursue my dreams. Her words and prayers have been most instrumental to my success. She has always advised me to put my trust only in God.

Has the platform opened new doors for you?

There is no doubt about that. The Miss Nigeria platform has opened doors for me. I have met a lot of people. I say a big thank you to the organisers for giving me the privilege to be heard.

How are you coping with the challenges of the crown?

Challenges push you to sit up and forge further. I like challenges because they help me to build my self-esteem. The office has been challenging because it has more to do with interacting with the public, but to God be the glory, His grace has kept me.

Tell us about your love life. Who is the man in your life?

I have been living my life to the glory of God, to the best of my knowledge and I don’t need a man to achieve that. For now, there is no man in my life; I only have valuable friends that are men.

What are your dreams?

My dream is to make my mother proud. She was instrumental to my decision to pursue a career in modelling.