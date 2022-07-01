From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Newly elected District 9125 Rotary Club Governor, Dr Goddy Nnadi, has listed seven areas his administration will focus on in one year.

Nnadi, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said his administration would ensure basic education and literacy among people within his district, champion economic and community development and support the environment.

He added that his government would tackle maternity and childcare diseases, provide water and sanitation, and deepen interest in peace building and conflict resolution.

The former journalist noted that he would ensure sufficient blood bank where victims of accident would have enough blood to stay alive.

Aside that, he added that his administration would stage an aggressive campaign against child mortality rate.

He disclosed that his district has over 5,000 rotarians who are working day and night to ensure the provision of basic amenities in the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.

“For those of you who do not understand polio, polio affects the limps. That is when you see our brothers and sisters crawling on the floor or use bicycle.

“By the vaccination provided through rotary and Belinda Gate Foundation, it has stopped.

“Today, we do not have that in Nigeria and our target is to keep it out permanently.

“In Nigeria, there are four districts: 9141 is South South states from Delta up to Bayelsa States, 9142 is Abia up to Enugu States.

“Ours is the biggest in the country. It is made up of 23 states and the FCT. And that means a whole lot of work. Within our district, I am going to be the 14th governor.

“We are about 5,000 rotarians involve with all kinds of services to help humanity. Rotary has what we call areas of service which are healthcare, maternal health.

“Our district is the first to produce a rotary international president. For this year, we have 143 clubs within this district and each has a president.

“And our job as a district governor is to provide leadership and direction to ensure that the organisation and needs are met. The district governor can identify areas that should be addressed

“For those who do not understand rotary; rotary comprises of about 1.4 million people worldwide.

“And everybody is voluntary. It is a way of giving back. I call it God’s call.

“For us, we intend to work with the national blood bank to expand the blood bank system in Nigeria and ensure that accident victims have enough blood.

“We will ensure that our members donate blood and to create awareness on why people should donate blood.

“Blood will be made available for people to use so that we do not have recurring cases of people losing blood,” he said.