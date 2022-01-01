By Magnus Eze (Enugu), Vincent Kalu, Lukman Olabiyi (Lagos), Oluseye Ojo (Ibadan), Noah Ebije (Kaduna) and Stanley Uzoaru (Owerri)

As Nigerians celebrate the dawn of another year, different socio-political groups and concerned Nigerians, have set agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari administration on the areas they think it should focus its attention on this year. They include security, economy, political restructuring and the fight against corruption, among others.

While the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, would want to see the Buhari administration reduce the prices of fuel, electricity, bring down inflation, and rein in the bandits and terrorists, the Secretary, Kaduna State chapter of Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), AbdurRahman Hassan, would want to see President Buhari tackle corruption in agricultural and industrial loans which he claimed are often diverted from the intended and legitimate beneficiaries. He would also want the government to solve the seemingly intractable problem of insecurity in the country, especially in North-East, North-West and North Central.

In an interview with Saturday Sun, the Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr. Kunle Olajide, called for a political restructuring that will see the replacement of the 1999 Constitution with a people-oriented one that can guarantee security at all levels. He also called for the diversification of the economy and provision of basic amenities for all Nigerians.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, opined that the highest gift Buhari administration can give Ndigbo is “equity and justice” which he said he can execute by ensuring that someone from the South East emerges as his successor in 2023.

But the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) would rather that President Buhari convoked a National Conference to renegotiate and reconstitute Nigeria into autonomous regions. Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau of the body, Abia Onyike, argued that the reconstitution of the federal structure would usher in genuine federalism that will do away with the monolithic unitary system that has bedevilled Nigeria since independence and set it on the path of Afghanistan.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it wants nothing but the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and a scheduled date for a referendum on Biafra. Dr Bitrus Pogu, National President of the Middle Belt Forum, on his part, would want the President to sign the Electoral Bill into law, to address the security issue squarely, to revamp the economy, to reshuffling his cabinet by removing deadwoods in it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Mr Kunle Adegoke (SAN) urged Presideent Buhari to assist state governors in securing their territories, amend the constitution if he cannot give Nigeria a new one, and bring into existence state police to assist the over-stretched and over-stressed security operatives in Nigeria.

Youth Leader, Kaduna State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Danjuma Sarki called on President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, noting that majority of Nigerians are yearning for the Bill.

“Nigerians want Buhari to tackle the current spate of kidnappings, banditry, Boko haram and other forms of insecurity bedevilling our nation. We want the administration to revive the economy, curb the rise in inflation, create jobs, unite the people for the progress and development of the country,” he said.

But the former Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, Dave Ajetomobi brought in a ludicrous angle to the discussion when he remarked that he does not expect anything from Buhari this year. Asked why, he said that he does not believe that Buhari can perform in this late hour a miracle he had not performed in the past years of his administration.

Chairman, Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph John Hayab shared similar sentiiments. He said Nigerians cannot expect anything new from President Buhari in 2022 because the people have suffered so much insecurity and high cost of living.

“Expecting anything new from Buhari will be like what our former President Obasanjo said: – beating a dead horse. Nigerians have suffered badly in times of insecurity, poor economy, high cost of living, so much division and tension in the country, people being killed like chickens but what we hear from people around the President are claims of unsubstantiated success making many Nigerians wonder if we are living in the same country with them,” the Can chairman said.