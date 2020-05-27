Rita Okoye, Lagos

Okwilague Shamac Ibrahim, better known as Greatiby, is a notable filmmaker who also deals in crypto-currency.

Despite the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, Greatiby has not given up on the year 2020.

He shares with Daily Sun his proposed plans for his new blockbuster movie, African Messiah, as well as his plans to launch a state of the art film production studio in Lagos.

‘I have several plans for 2020 all of which are mainly focused on expanding the scope of operation of my movie production and crypto-currency trading businesses.

‘Concerning my movie production business, I recently produced a movie titled African Messiah, which I intend to aggressively promote for the rest of the year. The movie stars Darlington Achakpo AKA “Speed Darlington”, Temidayo Omoniyi AKA “Zlatan”, Nosa Afolabi AKA “Lasisielenu”, Nadia Buhari and Charles Okpocha. I am confident that African Messiah will be thoroughly enjoyed by a wide audience and hopefully nominated for an AMVCA. In future, I intend to construct one of the best state of the art film production studio in Lagos which at the very least will consist of 3D visual effects, animations, sound, light and other top-notch equipment. Through this film production studio, I am hoping to change the way in which film production is perceived in Nigeria.

‘With respect to my crypto-currency trading businesses, I plan to mainly focus on expanding my business. Build an animation studio where it will have a lot of visual effects. I also hope to produce at least one more blockbuster movie before the end of 2020.’

Continuing, the 32-year-old Edo State-born businessman expressed his concerns and the need for the Nigerian government to support the film industry, taking into account the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The movie industry contributes immensely to the Nigerian economy. I know there has been some collaboration between the government (Bank of Industry) and Nollywood but there is more we need to do. We need more support from the government. We also need policies that can help combat piracy in the Industry.

‘However, as a businessman that also deals in cryptocurrency, the business is amoral, it is neither illegal nor is it legal in Nigeria. There is not much to be said here.

‘I believe it has also helped the economy in one way or the other.

‘Then on COVID-19, it’s a new virus, we are still learning about it. There are new information out there every day. We need to take responsibility, do our part by following the guidelines laid down by WHO and other relevant agencies.

‘The world may not be the same when the pandemic is over [but] et’s be kind to one another,’ he pleaded.