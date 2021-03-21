By Christian Agadibe

In her usual charitable way, Nollywood actress and Dano milk ambassador, Rachael Okonkwo aka Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, will this Easter remember the less privileged, most especially, children and widows in Enugu State.

Kicking off on Good Friday, April 2 and climaxing on Easter Sunday, April 4, the 3-day carnival, which is powered by Dano milk and supported by Enugu State government, will be graced by top celebrities including Patience Ozokwor, Eucharia Anonubi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Chiege Alisigwe, Nkiru Silvanus, Ebele Okaro, Kcee, Ken Erics, Fredrick Leonard, Zubby Michael and others.

Speaking on the event, Okonkwo said: “The ‘Easter Carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ is totally a non-profit event that is inspired by my love for education and the desire to put smiles on people’s faces. Sometimes we get caught up in the need to fend for ourselves so much that we forget to pause to remember those around us who are less privileged.”

The actress, who is also ambassador on youth development in Enugu State, stated further: “We are giving out gift items like Dano milk, educational materials, lunch boxes, school bags, and toys and bicycle for kids. I have over 800 pairs of shoes for hawkers, conductors and other people that move about with no shoes or slippers. I also have rice, tomatoes, salt, seasoning, wrappers and semovita for the widows.”

Asked how the Easter event will be different from the previous ones, the role interpreter said: “Since I started this carnival in 2015, this is actually my first time of hosting and empowering widows. Kids have always been my primary targets. Now I’m reaching out to the kids in different remote areas of Enugu State because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the youths in different markets. The event will be for widows on Easter Sunday and I have lots of activities piled up to make sure they have a memorable Easter. My expectation is just to see people happy.”