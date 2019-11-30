For SJW Entertainment CEO, Sir Justine, the Nigerian music industry has grown tremendously over the years but that is not enough to compete on the global level.

He said: “In fact, we are just getting started and that is why SJW Entertainment was birthed. We are poised to impact the Nigerian music industry positively. I established SJW not just because I wanted to make a difference but I wanted to be that difference. The industry is great but I am here to make it greater. SJW is undoubtedly the fastest growing music company on the continent of Africa.

“We are a community of entrepreneurs committed to creativity and innovation. We own and operate a broad array of businesses engaged in recording music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in Africa. We identify and develop recording artistes and songwriters. We produce, distribute and promote the most critically acclaimed and commercially viable music to delight and entertain fans around the world. We are the home for music’s greatest artistes, innovators and entrepreneurs. Together we dream it, create it we live it.”

SJW presently boasts of Victor AD and newly signed Blaq Jerzzy, a song writer, performer and music producer.