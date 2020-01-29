The new Post Master General (PMG) of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has assured the agency’s staff of great improvement during his tenure as the helmsman. He disclosed this during an interaction with the headquarters staff in Abuja.

He having taken time to study the operations of the organisation, he was in a position to assure the personnel that his plans for NIPOST would begin to manifest within his first 100 days in the saddle.

Adewusi, who served as Commissioner for Finance as well as Budget and Planning in Lagos State, was appointed PMG in December 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

When he visited the agency’s facilities in Lagos, he urged staff to give their best, saying his aim “is to reposition NIPOST to international standards.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Patani, have expressed their readiness to support us to attain the status of a world-class service delivery company.

“This is because NIPOST has great roles to play in the realisation of a digitv l economy.” Adewusi had visited the International Mail Processing Centre and NAHCO Centre, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Other facilities visited included Post Office, Oshodi, General Post Office, Marina, Philately Department, NIPOST, Lafiaji and NIPOST Courier Services Regulatory Centre, Lagos Island.

Meanwhile, a retired officer of NIPOST, Chief Mojeed Seye Olopade, Ajirotutu, advised the new PMG to focus on staff welfare and improved service delivery in his bid to make the organisation better. He said the new PMG would be able to surpass the accomplishments of his predecessors in office if he would concentrate on the two:

“Nigerians are yearning for a better NIPOST. They want improved services, they want prompt services, and they want NIPOST to give them world-class services all of which are possible. The new NIPOST boss has to be creative in his thinking and deploy the right technology to come up with services that would meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

“If NIPOST is able to do this, patronage would improve and the company would have a better rating with the people and the government.” He, however, noted that for services to improve, the new PMG has to take staff welfare seriously:

“From my observation, many of the NIPOST staff are not happy, the PMG has to look into this and evolve a system that would make the staff happy so that they would be strongly motivated to contribute their quota to the realisation of the dream to make NIPOST better.”

He added that this was the secret of the late Alhaji Abubakar Argungu, regarded as the standard of performance in NIPOST history: Argungu demonstrated leadership creativity and had a heart for the people. He had a vision of what he wanted to do at NIPOST and he had the staff with him because he cared for them. Hence, he was able to achieve a lot. I commend this to our new PMG.”