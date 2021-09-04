By Amaka Onyeogali

For Tarere Obaigbo, who emerged winner of Mrs Nigeria beauty pageant last March, her next mission is to conquer the globe at the Mrs World pageant coming up next year.

Obaigbo from Edo State is the first Nigerian to participate in the prestigious Mrs World beauty pageant, which will take place in Las Vegas, United States from January 9-16, 2022. Aside representing Nigeria at the international pageant, she will also be a guest at the Mrs Universe, Mrs Globe and Mrs United Nations respectively.

Mrs Nigeria is a non-bikini beauty pageant for married women between the ages of 23-45. It debuted in Lagos in 2017 and has produced winners at each edition. Speaking on her plans to give quality representation at the event, Obaigbo aka Oreime highlighted some of her achievements, which she believes speak volumes. “I am a purpose driven individual who thrives to make society a better place through advocacy for environmental sustainability and empowerment programmes. As a result, I am currently running different pet projects towards realising this goal. They include ‘Gathering Africa’ a bi-monthly spoken word event meant to boost culture and creativity among Nigerians and indeed Africans; ‘Ecoprolive’, which is designed to create awareness on the importance of making the environment clean and green, and ‘F4A Initiative’, an acronym for ‘Food for All’ meant to feed the less privileged and disadvantaged in the society.”

According to her, she feels highly motivated to represent the country on such a big platform that parades the most inspiring women across the world – women with beauty, intelligence and achievements to show – with a promise to make her participation count for herself and country.

On his part, the Managing Director, M778, Lekan Lawal said his company is partnering the beauty pageant to help realise Tarere Obaigbo’s dream, because such a worthy cause deserves to be promoted and supported at a time the country is at its lowest ebb. “We feel as a company that we owe the country a duty to support any cause capable of projecting its image. Don’t forget the situation currently in the country has not been palatable with negative stories flying around everyday. For us, the Mrs World project is a worthy cause that can help change the narrative that the country is not just about negative reports.”

