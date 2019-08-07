Writing on this issue became necessary following the statement at the weekend by Senator Ita Enang, a Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters. While addressing in the Federal Capital Territory, students of the Law School, Abuja from Akwa Ibom State, where he too comes from, he announced that the Federal Government had set aside N2.258 billion in this year’s budget for its Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) project.

This means that as soon as President Buhari lifts his suspension on the scheme, his government would begin to release money to the states that are ready to embark on his RUGA scheme. Of course, this would be the states in the North – West, North – East and some in the North – Central, since the Governor of Benue State and all those in the South have rejected the controversial RUGA project in their states.

Instead, they want the president to create ranches in the South for the herdsmen who are mostly from his northern part of the country, and largely belong to his Fulani tribe. I find it funny that southern governors do not know that the ranches they want Buhari to establish is the same as his RUGA project.

A ranch is a farm where cows and other animals are bred and kept for sale or domestic use by the owner. From what I saw during a visit to ten states in the United States of America in 1979, houses are built in the ranches for the workers who would take care of the animals to live in, and the owner if he or she chooses to reside there.

If ranches are created for Fulani and other northern herdsmen in the South, that means they as well as the members of their families and aides would stay in the grazing areas allocated to them. Of course, this would be several hectares or acres of land that may run into kilometres in many parts of the South.

The Fulani herdsmen, members of their families and workers who would live in the ranches would be in their dozens, fifties and hundreds. They would go about publicly with their animals in the grazing areas allocated to them holding sticks. But they would secretly have guns in their homes or buried in their grazing areas, to protect their animals from rustlers and fight against the people of their host communities, if the need arose.

Even if they have no problem with the indigenous people, who can guarantee that the northern herdsmen one day, including during this presidency of Buhari, who is a champion of Fulani ethnicity and a Muslim fanatic who wants Nigeria to become an Islamic State, would not embark on conquering southerners and introduce the Sharia? And thereby achieve the 19th century dream of Othoman Dan Fodio’s jihad of deeping the Qur’an in the ocean. In other words, turn the country from the North to the coastal areas into an Islamic nation dominated by the Fulani.

Given these possibilities, instead of giving land to northern herdsmen to run ranches in the South, the governors in this region of the country should be demanding something else. And this is that the part of the N2.258 billion to be spent by Buhari for his RUGA project in the South should be given to state governments in the region to establish ranches to be manned by the indigenes of each community.

If Buhari declines to do this that means his RUGA project is to create colonies in the South for his Fulani people to take – over communities and introduce the Sharia. In other words, to Fulanize and Islamize the South and North -Central zones as was alleged by former President Olusegun Obasanjo last month. And last weekend by the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF).

To be continued next Wednesday.

Rounding off on Gasali & Dr. Okeke (2) – Kudos to internet

I am happy that apart from Dr. Goddy Okeke last week, that my articles have produced positive effect in stopping readers from reacting abusively to my column. The last ones I received were on March 6, from the same bad – mannered Dr. Okeke, and a week later (on the 13th), from the Christian fanatic (080-6844-8126), I wrote on five months ago.

I am also happy that Internet authorities have appreciated my efforts in writing the series to stop ill – bred readers from reacting vituperatively and irresponsibly. Two years ago, when I did the series: Dr. Okeke’s Ridiculous Reaction (November 29, 2017 – January 3, 2018), they opened a blog for him with the write – ups in my column.

Alhaji Nurudeen Gasali of Ilorin who I started taking on as from February 20, this year had been aware since March 6 that a blog had been established online on him. As a result, he had since then stopped reacting to my series on him which have been on since then.

But Dr. Okeke is not aware that a blog was set up on him on the Internet since November 2017. If he had known I am sure, like Gasali, he would not have resumed sending vitriolic text messages to me as he did on March 6 and last week.

With today’s piece I want to assume that he would stop disgracing himself, his family, tribe, religion, the medical profession and the country. This is because I am now exposing him as a born – liar, and an unreasonable medical practitioner and one who makes grammatical mistakes not expected from a primary 6 pupil, let alone someone with secondary school education. To do otherwise, therefore, would mean that he is an irresponsible and incorrigible person from a bad home and who was not properly brought up.

Here is the beginning of the text message he sent to me last week through GSM 080 – 3344 – 2105. “You collapsed my constructive criticism of your shameless promotion of unlicensed herbal drugs for treatment of CA prostate and Gasali’s rejoinder on entirely different topic into one to achieve evil purposes.

“You have confirmed that u’re morally bankrupt & intellectually deficient. You are shameless monger of lie and fake news for monetary gains. “You mischievously feigned ignorant (sic, its ignorance) of my position on unlicensed herbal drugs because of retrograde amnesia arising from presenile (sic, pre – senile) dementia ravaging your CNS. You are a pathological liar and morbidly corrupt old man. “You quickly forgot that you collected N5, 000 for sending the phone number of the herbalist to interested patients. You smiled to the bank. You an imbecile mongol and cretin.” What a load of bad English this last sentence is!

To be continued next week