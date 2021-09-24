By Agatha Emeadi

Segun Ola-Fadunsin aka Segxzy’s new single, NowNaMorning, which he says was inspired by the challenges of life, is now making waves on YouTube with over 13,000 views.

According to the Mechanical Engineering graduate, the new single, NowNaMorning was written while on transit to Nigeria from the United Kingdom. “My inspiration actually metamorphosed from the challenges I have faced in life, which in turn made me stronger by the day,” he volunteered.

The Segz Records’ CEO said further, “NowNaMorning means a whole lot.

“It’s a message to encourage everyone that in whatever situation you see yourself, don’t give up but rather see it as the beginning of the day, which starts with strength. NowNaMorning is basically your own definition for most situations you find yourself.

“My career started in February 2019 after I crashed on a 1200cc power bike. It is a miracle to have been alive and fully healed in a space of seven days. It was actually a gory experience, which in turn inspired me to release my song, using rhythm and sounds.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.