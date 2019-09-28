As preparations are in top hear for Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day anniversary, Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has bared her mind on her wish for the country.

For Nwagbo, Nigerians should be thankful no matter the situation they have found themselves. “At 59, a lot is worth celebrating in Nigeria. I believe things can get better. I have learnt to be always thankful no matter how bad a situation is. The same applies to my beloved country, Nigeria. I can only hope for the best and celebrate how far we have survived against all odds,” she told Inside Nollywood.

The screen diva is also celebrating her fashion line, Poshedup by EB, which clocked one a few weeks ago. Expressing her excitement, Nwagbo said she is grateful to God for how far her brand has gone. “I appreciate God from the depth of my heart. I’m super excited because my baby, Poshedup by EB is one-year-old already. It has been fun creating different pieces and seeing my posh lovers adorn my brand with so much love.

“The brand was borne out of my love for looking simple, casual yet classy and chic, and of course, sexy. Recreating my personal style and seeing it on every fashion lover out there is quite encouraging and fulfilling. There are better years ahead for us.”