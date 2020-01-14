Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, yesterday, alleged that his predecessor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, sold about 110 properties belonging to the state government including the residence of the deputy governor.

Abdulrazaq said his deputy governor has been compelled to live in a rented apartment which is costing the state fortune.

The governor, who said this was part of what he briefed President Buhari on at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, however declined to comment on the crisis plaguing his state following the demolition of Ile Arogbo.

He said: “I have explained all these to Mr. President and I have told him that we want to concentrate on agriculture because money coming from Abuja for our local governments goes in paying 100 percent of salaries, money coming from Abuja to the State government, 75 percent of it goes into paying salaries.

“It’s so painful, we have to develop alternative means of generating revenue and that is why we have to be enterprising in the way we do our things.

“I came to see the President to wish him good tiding for the new year and also with a shopping list because our state is in dire streaks. When we got in, there was total collapse in the state start from education. Our four colleges of education were on strike for a year.

“The government was owing teachers about N750 million. Thank God we have been able to clear that. UBEC had blacklisted Kwara State since 2013.so it shows you that there had not been any investment in the education sector. But we have been able to clear the liabilities. We paid UBEC N450 million which was misappropriated by the previous administration. We are good to go with UBEC.