From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his presidency would solve the leadership problem that has stunted the economic growth of Nigeria.

He stated this, yesterday, during a meeting with Imo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Owerri as part of his ongoing consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

He said he had the capacity to coordinate and galvanise the abundant human talents, expertise and resources to take the country to greatness.

“Each time, our party people will say, but for Wike, the party would have died. Now, the same person has come out. That Wike, who has stood for this party, that Wike who has made this party not to die, that Wike who has made this party to be alive, has come out to say I want to now lead this party.

“Nigeria is full of talents, Nigeria is full of people who are intelligent, what is the problem of this country today is leadership. You require somebody who can galvanise, coordinate those resources and it takes leadership. If you give me the mandate of the party, I know I will win the election in 2023.”

Governor Wike said it was hard to believe that President Muhammadu Buhari was truly in charge of affairs of Nigeria, given the intractable insecurity situation in parts of the country and poor state of the economy.

He bemoaned the insincerity in the fight against corruption by the president citing the case of persons with graft charges appointed chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or shielded from the course of justice.

He said his presidency would be in charge of the armed forces, provide them with requisite support, strengthen their capacity to gather intelligence and demand results from them.

“If you cannot protect life and property, governance is zero. This is because without life what are roads for? Without life, what are schools for, and without life what are hospitals for? People must be alive to go to schools. You need a firm, courageous and fearless person.”

He also said economists and experts would be effectively engaged under his presidency and given a free hand to fashion out modalities and strategies in growing the nation’s economy.

Wike said he is passionate about the development of his people and loves the provision of infrastructure for Nigeria as witnessed in Rivers State.

He assured of replicating the success record in Rivers State as president of Nigeria.

Wike told the delegates that his winning chances would have been secured if they gave him the party’s ticket. He said he remained the only person who can wrest power from the APC for the PDP.

Former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, urged Imo State PDP leaders and delegates to support Governor Wike’s presidential aspiration because he is competent, fearless and above all kind-hearted.

Dankwambo described Wike as a tested and detribalised Nigerian, who believes in development, having unrelentingly delivered dividends of democracy in Rivers State in the past seven years.

Imo State PDP chairman, Charles Ugwuh, said Nigeria was in search of a great leader like Governor Wike at this critical juncture.

“The governor is a unique personage, very courageous, strong willed, clear headed and focused man. A man who is able to state his belief and conviction without equivocation. He represents a great resource for Nigeria and PDP. “

Ugwuh commended Wike for offering himself to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“Imo State loves you because you’re very direct, you’re very outspoken, you’re not shy to define what you believe,” he said.