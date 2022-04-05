From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, has said his presidency would make Nigeria to work again and take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He equally promised to restore the hope of the hopeless and lift the Nigerian youths out of the dungeon of joblessness.

Ohuabunwa spoke at his home town, Arochukwu, Abia State during a meeting of stakeholders of the PDP Arochukwu Ward 3, where his presidential aspiration was endorsed.

“This is the starting point. The party recognises the ward as the starting point of every political membership. If you are not a member of a ward, you can’t contest anything in Nigeria. You enter the party through the ward and you leave through the ward. My presidency will be for all Nigerians. My presidency will restore hope for the hopeless. My presidency will make Nigeria work again. My presidency will end corruption in Nigeria. My presidency will lift the youths out of the dungeon of joblessness,” he said.

PDP Chairman, Samuel Okereke, said Ohuabunwa’s ambition will turn the fortunes of Nigerians for the better.