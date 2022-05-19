From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Akwa Ibom State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that his ambition to go into the presidential race is not a do or die affair but one borne out of the desire to rescue the country out of the multifaceted challenges currently plaguing it.

Udom stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital as part of his campaign tour of the state on Thursday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I felt challenged not for self interest but on a very selfless matter. What is happening today is not insurmountable. We have solutions that we can proffer. Some of them do not even need money. Some need policies and things will just move well and we know the right policies that will bring solutions to some of the issues.

“That is why you see me feeling challenged now and coming in as a party member. And I want to reassure our party members that my own is not a do or die at all.

“I am in the race like Isaiah and If God wants to partner with me, I will say here I am, send me. If He says I’m not the one, whoever God says that person is, I will join my two hands with my entire family to give that person my support.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

“But I want to let you know as my brothers that God is looking for someone to partner to rescue Nigeria. So whether we like it or not, somebody must offer himself and let God be the one to choose. So that is why you see me taking that bold step out.

The presidential aspirant said he is going into the race with a track record of sincerity, integrity and love for the country as his motivation to aspire to lead and rescue the country from collapse.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Responding, Governor Ortom who lamented that Nigeria had never been this down economically, security wise, socially and in every other aspect of life, noted that Udom has the capacity to get the country out of its current situation.

“Out of the many PDP presidential aspirants, I believe that one of you will fly the flag to lead this country. The least of the PDP aspirant is better that the best of the APC. The spirit that you have to allow God to decide is in line with our belief in Benue because here we know that power belongs to God.

“The country do not only require prayers but also action, and that is what you are doing. We believe that you will have the opportunity to rescue the country, rebuild it and above all, take it from bottom to the top,” Ortom said.