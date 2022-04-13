From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday described as senseless falsehood, the trending speculations in the social media that he had dropped his 2023 presidential ambition to contest Ebonyi South Senatorial seat.

In a statement, yesterday, Governor Umahi reinterated that his Presidential ambition was on course, and will soon be realized because according to him, majority of Nigerians who want good governance and accountability were working and praying very hard for him to emerge the president in 2023.

The statement which was signed by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, further accused the opposition elements of fabricating the falsehood in order to score cheap political points.

“Our attention has been drawn to a senseless falsehood being irresponsibly shared in social media platforms by opposition forces and mischievous minds who are idly making mendacious propaganda against the Presidential ambition of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi

“Contrary to their cowardly fabrications against the well thought and nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Governor Umahi, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians home and in diaspora,that the falsehood trending currently in Social Media that Governor Umahi has dropped his ambition for Senate is nothing but empty and vaunting architecture of political charlatans who are intimidated by the tall and admirable hallmarks of leadership excellence recorded by Governor Umahi and which has put him forward as a frontline Presidential material that can win the hearts of Nigerians in 2023 General Election. Governor Umahi’s Presidential ambition is unwavering and is alive in the hearts of Nigerians.

“We advise the opposition forces and their agents to.desist from all these fruitless and bizarre ochestrations against God’s servant and accomplished leader, for that is bringing more ostracism to their own organisms. We assure them that no matter the secrecy and potency of their plots, God will bring it to naught as we come in the name of God,” Orji said.