In a show of appreciation and celebration of a successful year, Dynasty Lounge recently threw its doors open and feted over 1,000 people.

As part of the celebration, the lounge also invited music stars like Zlatan Ibile, Teni, and Tunde Ednut to perform at its Warri location.

According to the founder, Arthur Diden, entertaining over 1,000 people with free lunch was a way of showing appreciation to those who have supported the lounge and enabled its rapid expansion.

“I wanted to use the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate my customers for their continued patronage and support, which has helped in the expansion of the lounge to places like Lagos and Delta. Without their support, we would not have been able to offer the best services, so, that is why we are showing our appreciation. As February is the month of love, we are contributing to the wellbeing of our community by providing free lunch and putting smiles on the faces of people,” he said.