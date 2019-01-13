Damilola Fatunmise

Beautiful and petite mother of four, Bose Alao Omotoyosi in this chat with Entertainer bares her mind on motherhood, being a wife, a business owner and an actress. The producer of Opa Abo, Bomi Lasiri, Imoran Ika and Olasubomi who has featured in many Nollywood movies in the past 12 years also gives her advice on domestic violence and opens up on her regrets and what it feels like adding another year.

How do you feel as you add another year?

Oh my God! I feel so great. The love was overwhelming and I appreciate every person who reached out to me; it was a mind blowing birthday experience!

What would you say has changed about you?

A whole lot (laughter). I think I am a little bit more mature in my reasoning and the way and manner I handle things.

I would say I am a better person now. I have learnt to keep quiet when necessary and also speak up for myself when need be. Let me tell you what, there is a new Bose Alao Omotoyosi but I am not one of those that do this new year resolution thing. However, I just know that yearly, I want to be a better person. I also want a step up in my career and marriage.