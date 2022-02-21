From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan-designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, has promised to ensure that his reign as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, is characterised by fairness, equity, and godliness, as well as service to humanity.

He made the promise when he hosted members of Omo Ajorosun Club, one of the foremost social clubs in Ibadan, led by its President, Alhaji Abdullahi Alli, who was at the Alarere residence of the new monarch to felicitate him on his appointment as Olubadan.

The Olubadan-designate is currently awaiting installation as the substantive Olubadan at a date that will be fixed by the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde. The governor had penultimate Monday approved the nomination of Balogun as Olubadan, after the Ibadan kingmakers had chosen him and also ratified his name as the paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

Balogun, who appreciated God for the privilege of mounting the throne after 36 years of becoming Mogaji (family head), said he would do everything within his capacity not to let Ibadan people down. He acknowledged that people’s expectations of his reign are high, the new monarch thanked the people for their love and belief in him and called for prayers and support of all and sundry to meet their expectations.

The President, Omo Ajorosun Club, Alli, said the purpose of the visit was to extend their felicitations to the monarch and to present to him his conferment letter as Grand Patron of the Club. He congratulated the Olubadan-designate, noting that the appointment was well deserved as it would serve as a platform to render more to the promotion of Ibadan cultural heritage, upholding the age-long tradition and values.

The letter of conferment read in part: “It is in consonance with the constitution of our club that the sitting Olubadan of Ibadanland shall be the Grand Patron of our dear club and this has been in operation since 1980 when our club came into existence.”

Similarly, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metropolitan Broadcasting Services Ltd., owners and managers of Impact Business Radio and Impact Business Television, Ibadan, Mr Owolabi Oladejo, in his felicitation letter with the new Olubadan said: “it is no mean saying that ascending the throne is an act of God.”