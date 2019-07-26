Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, on Friday said since his statutory allowances were stopped by Governor Yahaya Bello, two years ago, he was only surviving by God’s grace.

This is even as he described his relationship with his principal as not smooth.

Achuba who said he has no plans of contesting against Bello in the forthcoming elections despite the treatment meted out to him, lamented that his statutory allocation amounting to N819,709, 980 had been stopped by the governor in the last two years.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Achuba who refused to disclose the outcome of the meeting said that the discussions were ongoing to resolve the issue.

He explained the that his allowances which he had been denied included travel allowances, hotel bills, pledges, and outstanding monthly impress and salaries.

On why he was in the Villa, Achuba said: “Well it is a private discussion in relation to my office. From my discussions with him, there is hope that all the issues will be resolved.”

Asked whether he has confidence that all the issues would be resolved, he said: “With God all things are possible.”

On how he has been coping in the last two years as a deputy governor without allowances and impress, he said: “Well, you know in life God is the one who sustains a man. So if your hope is in God, you will be very much alive.

“If you have money and don’t have God, you will be living like a dead person. But if you have God, you can live, He is the one who provides for man. So, if one source closes, God opens another source for you to live. Supposing I am not a deputy governor, won’t I be alive?”

On why the allowances were stopped, Achuba said that the only excuse given to him was that there was no money.

On his relationship with the governor, the deputy governor said; “For now, it is not very smooth; it is not what it is supposed to be and it is not supposed to be like that.”

Asked if he would support Bello in the forthcoming governorship election, he said: “When the time comes, there are issues to be put on table for discussion and these are the issues why I am here; when those issues are settled you will see us flying again, politics is like that.”

He, however, ruled out the possibility of contesting against his boss.

“No, I am not contesting. I won’t contest against him for whatever reason,” adding that if the crisis is resolved, he would work with Bello.

“If they are resolved, why not? Everybody has an interest and if the interests are taken care of, why not.”