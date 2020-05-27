I am sorry that I have to postpone till next week

my response to Dr. Andrew Omachi’s belief

that Christians and Muslims do not worship the

same God. And that if I have it that they serve

the same deity in the book I plan to publish that

it could cast doubt on the integrity of my claim

that the Ancient of Days told me. Omachi must

have started reading my column in the last two

to three years otherwise he would have known

that I cannot come out to say the Lord told me

something if He did not.

Long – time readers of this column know that

twice or thrice in the last nine years I had written of the day, Saturday, January 13, 2007 that

I and two others offended the Most High and

the terrifying experience we had and that He

warned us in a stern manner not to do anything

to annoy Him again in our lives. So, I am not

someone who will lie that the Lord told me

something when He did not, when I know that

punishment awaits me in the world beyond.

The evidence that Christians and Muslims

worship the same God is in the Book of Genesis

in the Bible, only that many a Christian do not

realize this. As is the case with the true meaning

of His statement in Genesis 2:24 only those the

Lord speaks with directly can understand this

when they read the chapter concerned.

Most Christians used to think that the

Heavenly Father was instituting monogamy in

Genesis 2:24. Until I wrote about it in 2013 and

2017 and this year they did not know He was

putting in place the marriage system in which a

man in ancient Israel would serve his prospective father – in – law for seven years before he

gave him his daughter as wife.

This is the issue I want to treat today that

made me postpone my reaction to Dr. Omachi’s

claim until next week. It is unfortunate that in

spite of what I wrote last week that the owner

of GSM number 081 – 3634 – 9895 still thinks

the Supreme Being was instituting monogamy in

Genesis 2:24.

According to the person, if God wanted a man

to have two or more spouses what He would

have said in that passage was: “Therefore shall a

man cleave to his wives, not wife. How could the

Lord have said wives when He was not instituting a system in which a man would marry two

wives at a time?

The Most High could only have said wives if

at any time a man wanted to marry he must tie

the knot with two women. With my explanation those who say God would have said wives

in Genesis 2:24 and not wife should know that

they are displaying that they do not have proper

understanding of that passage.

As I stated in last week’s column if the

Ancient of Days in Genesis 2:24 was telling a

man to have one wife, would He not have had a

law to that effect and punish polygamous men

for disobeying Him? And is it not perplexing

that with Him giving rule in Exodus 21:10 – 11

and Deuteronomy 21:15 – 17 to a man with two wives to treat them equally, that anyone would

still think or say that He is against polygamy?

As I had also pointed out Jesus Christ spoke

against only adultery and divorce during the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:27 – 32), if God

was against plural marriage would he not have

included it during his preaching that day and

elsewhere? And does Apostle Paul in I Timothy

3:1 – 5 and Titus 1:5 – 6 saying that a church

leader (in Good News Bible) or a bishop (in King

James Version) must have a wife not evidence

that polygamy was on at that time.

I believe he said that because some bishops or

church elders were marrying two or more wives.

Or it could be that they were pleading to be

allowed to be polygamous. It is also instructive

that when Apostle Paul made the statement that

he did not speak against multiple marriage or say

that all men must be monogamous.

In modern times does a man, even in Israel,

leave his parents to go and serve for one year, let

alone seven years, the father of the woman or

girl he wants to marry? Is it not a woman after

marriage that leaves the parents to live with

her husband? This means that the wordings of

Genesis 2:24 does not apply to marriage in this

our time because it is not a man that leaves his

parents.

As I have pointed out people should realize

that God in Genesis 2:24 was instituting the

seven-year – service condition for a prospective

husband, not monogamy. Since the Lord has no

law against polygamy and He, Jesus Christ and

his disciples, did not condemn it in the Bible

Christians should know they are committing sin

when they say otherwise. Especially the pastors

and prophets who always claim God told them

so and those who tell polygamous men to divorce

the wife or wives they married after the first one.

They should know they are placing themselves under the curse of the Ancient of Days

in Genesis 27:11 – 26 on anyone who would say

anything against His laws and teachings. Such people should know they would be punished in

their Hereafter.

This is the last time I would write on polygamy in this column.

Next week: My reply to Dr. Omachi that

Christians and Muslims worship different Gods