The Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has dismissed the claim by human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate o Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, that he withdrew his resignation letter after the valedictory session with President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the Media Office of the Minister quoted him as saying that he neither wrote nor submitted a resignation letter, adding: “Falana is embarrassing the public with a bad harvest of his bumper imagination.”

The statement read: “Dear Femi Falana (SAN), you conjured a resignation letter, hung it on Senator Chris Ngige, and went to town with it. That is very bad. How a senior lawyer descended to this trade in falsehood and phantom benumbs!

“According to reports in the national dailies which copiously quoted you: ‘There were reports that Malami and Ngige had withdrawn their letters of resignation after the farewell meeting. Such withdrawal is illegal as it constitutes a gross contravention of Section 306(2) which stipulates that the resignation of any person from any office established by this constitution shall take effect in writing, signifying the resignation is received by the authority or person to whom it is addressed or by any person authorised by that authority or person to receive it.’