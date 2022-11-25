From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said there was no personal quarrel between him and the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Soludo said that what appeared to be a rift between the two of them was fundamental political differences and nothing else.

The governor stated this at the 70th birthday anniversary of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Revd Paulinus Ezeokafor, which was attended by the presidential hopeful and other top dignitaries.

Soludo, who had exchanged pleasantries with the former governor was, however, quick to announce that he had sealed a deal with him to meet in a few days time to iron out their political differences.

“Today is also very special because it is the bishop’s 70th birthday anniversary. It is also the first time my brother, Peter Obi, and I are meeting in a public event.

“Eventually, it is holding in a Catholic Church which the two of us belong to. Fortunately, he told me that he would attend the service.

“When I came in, I went to meet him where he sat down and we hugged. Some of the people watching us were surprised; perhaps, wondering if it were not the same people who were quarrelling.

“Let me even tell you; we spoke two times last night. And today we met again. Some might have thought that it was a drama. We’re brothers. You know I’m not one of those politicians that speak from two sides of the mouth.

“I can’t pretend. I say I’m a politician, but I also want to make heaven. I am not a politician that doesn’t tell the truth. Say the truth and it shall set you free.

“So, there is no rift between Obi and I at a personal level. Nobody snatched each other’s wife. What appears to be the rift between us is fundamental political differences; nothing else. We’re not quarrelling.

“So, for those forging things to blackmail me and all that; there was one I saw recently, they said I collected bribes to say what I said. I asked them to bring it so I’ll use it to construct roads. If Soludo takes bribes, he should have been a multi trillionaire.

“We must get things done. The fundamental differences we have, we are going to meet in the next few days; maybe weeks. We’ve agreed to meet and discuss. Yes, we’ll discuss things. Unfortunately, he’s left but once we meet, we’ll discuss it,” Soludo said.