Sacked Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has accepted his disengagement in good faith, saying it’s for good that he’s no longer in charge of the team, reports owngoalnigeria.com.
Reacting to the decision of the NFF to terminate his deal, the coach, who had been in charge of the team since 2016, said he has no hard feelings over his departure from the team.
He said he wishes the team well but confess that he will miss the players and staff who worked with him. He predicts a bright future for the team while maintaining that his exit maybe good for the Super Eagles as they head into the AFCON.
“We leave a team with good chances for the future. I will miss the players and the staff but it’s perhaps better like that,” he said.
