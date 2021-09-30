Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Conference (APC), Senator Andy Uba, has said that he was not at the scene where some policemen descended on a motorist in the state.

A video trending on social media showed a team of policemen attacking a road user at a location said to be Udoka Housing Estate, Awka, the state capital. A commentator in the video called out Senator Uba.

Director of Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Victor Afam Ogene, in a statement, said his principal was not at the scene of the alleged attack.

“Our attention has been drawn to a 49-seconds trending video showing an obvious altercation between a motorist and some security personnel, allegedly at the Udoka Housing Estate, Awka.

“Although the long and close-up shots of the said video had none of the vehicles in Senator Andy Uba’s convoy in view, desperate attempts are being made to drag Senator Uba into the unfortunate incident.

“For us at SAUGCO, while we frown at any form of brutality or overzealousness on the part of any law enforcement agent, or agency, we hasten to add that it would be bad politics to attempt to drag the Senator into a matter he is clearly unaware of.

“Indeed, our findings indicate that at the time of the said incident, Senator Uba was at Hollywood Events Centre, Agu Awka, where he received defecting local government and ward chairmen of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), including the chairman of Governor Willie Obiano’s home ward in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state into the APC.

“Although Senator Uba was earlier in the day at his Udoka Housing Estate office, where several dignitaries, including serving state and federal legislators came to discuss their planned movement into the APC, thus leading to huge traffic snarl in the area, we assert that Senator Uba had long left the office before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“We, therefore, urge the public to be circumspect in believing any form of propaganda aimed at tarnishing the soaring image of Senator Uba, especially in the aftermath of the gale of defections into the APC.

“If for nothing else, every resident of Anambra and beyond can attest to Senator Uba’s gentle mien, and the pious values he holds dear to his heart, notable of which is the abhorrence of violence in any form”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Governor Willie Obiano’s ward in Aguleri community, Anambra East Local Government Area has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Seventy-four other ward chairmen of the party from other communities in the state also defected to the APC where they have pledged to work for the success of the party.

Director of Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Victor Afam Ogene, and the Coordinator of Andy Uba Media Office, Arinze Igboeli, told Daily Sun that the defectors were received into the APC at an event held at Hollywood Event Centre, Awka.

Igboeli told Daily Sun that the defectors promised to work very hard to ensure that the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba, coasts home to victory on the poll’s day.

“Others who joined APC yesterday from APGA were Senior Special Advisers, Special Advisers, a former House of Representatives member and others. The event happened at Hollywood Event Centre, Awka”, Igboeli said.

