Nollywood actress, Nweke Anwulika Tonia is not the desperate type that would slide into bed with any movie director or producer for roles.

The serial entrepreneur recently had an encounter with a producer in Asaba, Delta State where she went for a shoot. According to her, she had to return to Lagos without playing a role simply because the producer demanded for sex.

Tonia narrated her experience to Inside Nollywood: “I’m not ready to sleep with any producer or director for a role. I was recently in Asaba for a movie shoot, but I had to come back to Lagos because the producer was demanding for sex. I felt bad and surprised.”

However, the thespian showered accolades on Nollywood for its landslide achievements. “Nollywood is doing well. The practitioners are doing what they really have to do and I respect each and every one of them,” she said.