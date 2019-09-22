Rita Okoye

Bold and beautiful Annjay Chioma is multi-talented. She is a musician, actress, model, journalist and entrepreneur.

Although, Anjay has quit journalism, she has taken her beauty business to the next level, introducing a new range of luxury and fashion brands into the market.

She shares with us her success story.

What have you been up to lately?

I have been extremely busy, working for the past few years. I’m a full time singer and entrepreneur. I’m into beauty and fashion business. I have been doing this business for years now and I’m happy doing it although, it’s quite challenging.

You seem to have taken a break from music, how soon are your fans hearing from you?

I have produced a lot of songs and still doing more. I’m not going to quit music, I’ll keep it flowing because of the passion I have for it. My fans would hear from me soon.

Since you ventured into fashion and beauty business, how has it been?

Yeah! It’s been good and challenging but thank God for everything. Fashion and beauty is a part of me and I’m happy whenever I see my clients wearing Annjay brands. This gives me courage to keep pushing. It has not been easy but it’s worth it after all.

Why did you choose beauty and fashion business?

I went into the business because I like it and it’s part of my profession as a singer and model. I have been doing this business before I went into journalism, but not as big as it is now. I am proud to say that Annjay products have gone international. We have our clients all over the world. The latest Annjay product is Cura Sunglasses. It is the best of its kind. We launched Cura into the Nigerian market a few weeks ago.

You were a journalist turned-musician, what prompted this?

Journalism prepared me for everything I am today. Journalism pays but the truth is that I have other businesses that I’m doing by the side. Journalism has been helping my music and paying my bills. But I could no longer combine both because my hands were full. So, I stopped working as a journalist. However, my passion for journalism is still intact, if you ask me.

What should your fans expect from you musically?

They should expect more cool sounds from me.

I’m not done yet, I’m only taking my time to do things right musically. I’m not in a hurry to release ‘unpleasant’ songs.

Are you currently in a relationship?

Yes, I am but I’m not going to talk about it because it’s my privacy. I don’t like talking about my relationship on the pages of newspapers or flaunting it on social media. It’s part of my lifestyle and I like it that way. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t love him or proud of him.

What kind of man would you like to settle down with?

I like God fearing, intelligent and smart guy. He could be younger or older, ugly or handsome, all I need is a hard working person like me. And I don’t care about heights. Even, if I marry today, I won’t publicize it.

What do you consider as the best part of your body?

Every part of my body is the best. But then, I consider my slim stature and sexy eyeballs as my selling points.

It’s not always easy for female entertainers to make it without been sexually harassed, have you ever experienced that?

No! I have never experienced sexual harassment because music is all about you. If you have something doing for a living that is generating funds for you, I don’t see why you should be sexually harassed. It’s those looking for free things that are sexually harassed. Everyone knows me as a workaholic. I started working as a journalist and making my own money from advertisements at age 16. I don’t look for free productions or free songwriters. And funny enough, the producers I work with are my big brother’s friends and also family friends.

How do you combine running your businesses with music?

I have staff members working for me because I can’t do it alone. By the grace of God, I have been able to combine both and it worked out.

What inspires you?

God and myself. Hard work inspires me a lot. Looking back at where I was coming from also inspires me to forge ahead and to never be a failure.

I like beauty products; I can spend my last kobo on them. As a teenager back then, if I wanted to buy any beauty product and I didn’t have enough money, I’d go into agreement with the seller to pay installmentally.

Do you have a particular beauty routine?

Yes. I drink water every morning; eat lots of fruits to keep my skin radiant and beautiful. I also exercise regularly to keep fit.