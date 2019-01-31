Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chief Imafidon Ehigie, father of Sergeant Monday Ehigie, who was murdered last weekend in Benin by suspected cultists has refuted claims that his deceased son was a cultist.

He challenged the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, to retract the statement wherein he alleged that he [Ehigie], confirmed that his son was a cultist.

The deceased who was the police orderly of a local government chairman and two other civilians were gruesomely murdered in a clash by two rival cult groups.

He was said to have met his death at Upper Sakpoba area in Benin while returning from work.

The deceased’’ father, however, has distanced himself from the police allegation.

He said: “I received the sad news of my son’s death and never met with the commissioner of police nor did he commiserate with me anywhere, let alone confirming from me.”

The senior Ehigie condemned what he described as misinformation and unconfirmed hasty comment by the police boss.

He said he believes the intent of the police was to deny the deceased the payment of his entitlement due to a worthy and committed officer who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.