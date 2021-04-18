By Vivian Onyebukwa

Fast rising gospel singer, Adefolake Odejimi aka Soyesings has said that her new song, Arole will draw men closer to God.

Released by Saint Square Records, Arole (Heir to the Heavenly Throne) features popular comedian, Woli Arole in its video.

Explaining the concept behind the song, Soyesings said: “Arole is a Yoruba word that means heir to the throne. Every child of God, particularly men, is heir to the heavenly throne of the Almighty; but many are not functioning in that grace because they are unaware of their inheritance.”

She added: “My song is a divine mandate to help men return to the heavenly status quo. Seeing yourself as God sees you and standing against any opposition or jabs the devil throws at us. As devout Christians, we are called royal priesthoods and peculiar people. So, this song is a call to all men, young and old, to return to the heavenly battle of life against worldly standards and emerge as victors not victims.”