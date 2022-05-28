The former manager of late reggae icon, Majek Fashek and now CEO, Miracle Day Music, Omenka Uzoma Day, has opened up on what inspired his new song, Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigeria is a unity song. It’s purposely done to unite us. Let us not allow tribalism, religion, ethnicity and politics to divide us. Someday, I might decide to marry a Yoruba woman, eat ewedu. I am wearing a Yoruba clothe now and my name is Uzoma Omenka Day. This song is for our youths. If we can put ourselves together and unite, Nigeria is the future of the world. I believe in Nigeria. Whosoever is causing problems everywhere should do a rethink.”

Omeka Day, who was at the National Theatre, Lagos last weekend to shoot the video of the song, used the opportunity to thank the Minister of Arts and Culture and CEO, National Theatre for their support.”

