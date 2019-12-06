Christopher Oji

With over 10-years experience as a career banker and part time lecturer, Austin Adigwe is set to chart a new course as he unleashes his debut gospel album entitled Great God which he claims would heal Nigeria by wiping away the tears and sorrow of the poor and the oppressed. He also opens up on other issues including why it took him so long to release his debut album.

Why did you choose gospel music which does not pay like hip hop?

I want to preach the gospel of Jesus because life without Jesus is useless. I am bringing the message of freedom to the captives and the oppressed. Love is what will heal wounds and my music will heal Nigeria. My music is designed to inspire, motivate and bring solutions to issues plaguing Nigeria. That you are having challenges does not mean that God has forsaken you. I want people to know that God honours His words because He said His words can never return to Him void. It is just like asking me not to bear my own children because the world is overpopulated. Of course, you should know that I am not into music for financial gains. I am a banker and a part time Lecturer. The message of God cannot be exhausted; we cannot have enough of the Good News. I am only passing a message of hope as a lot of things happen daily and I draw inspiration from them. My music is inspirational and it gives hope to the hopeless, the needy and the oppressed. My music is love and it is only love that can heal.

Why the emphasis on love?

I called on God to heal Nigeria because of what we are passing through. We are facing difficult times and we need spiritual healing. Love is what we need to stop kidnapping, armed robbery, killing and assassination. Love is what politicians need so that they will utilize money meant for the public judiciously. The message of Jesus is very simple; love your neighbour as yourself and love God with all your heart. I am re-emphasizing the teachings of our Lord. Secondly, I am encouraging Nigerians to be hopeful. Nigeria is going through spiritual cleansing. I compare Nigeria to Israel. The children of Israel passed through difficult times. They went into slavery in Egypt and into captivity in Babylon and they fought many wars and were confronted with many difficulties but today, Israel is one country that the world wants to reckon with. Nigeria is like Israel; God will heal us and the world will sing a new song for Nigeria.

Who is your target audience?

My music is for everyone and not just a particular audience or demographic. It is for Christians, Muslims and unbelievers. We all believe in God and the message is one of love and hope, a wake-up call for the worship of God. It is only the living who can praise God.

Why did it take you so long to release your album?

Music has always been in me right from childhood. I am a devout Catholic and I grew up in the church as an altar boy, a chorister and then a pianist. I headed the brass band of Saint Anthony›s College, Ubulu- Uku, Aniocha South LGA of Delta State. I am now a PhD student. I have a good job and I am married with children. Now I can afford to do music without being distracted. If I had gone into full time music at a tender age, perhaps, I might have been distracted from education. My music is inborn but I needed to go to school first to acquire knowledge.

What is your advice for the nation?

First, I want the youths not to be discouraged. They should have hope in God and not in drugs. The economy is bad but God is greater than the economy. I was once a youth and I went through hell but I held on to God and he gave me hope and inspiration. For our government, they should do something to help the youths by creating an enabling environment for them to engage in entrepreneurship. They should encourage investors so that there will be employment. There should be social justice. The church should preach the message of love and not prosperity while parents should teach their children morals and stop worshiping money.