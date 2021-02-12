My songs are filled with positive messages, says PopularisloudRising star, Popularisloud has explained the message he drives across in his songs.

The Delta state born hinted this in a recent interview while interpreting the message in his style of music, he said “My songs are always filled with positive messages, messages filled with wisdom and knowledge, I want to reach out to the youth and everybody going through tough times, and make them understand that there’s always hope and better days are ahead, I want people to be happy listening to my music. My genre of music is Afrobeats, I make good music, not perfect but good”, said Popularisloud.

Revealing how he got his stage name, he said “People started calling me popular when I was still in school, had to mix it up with something cool, so I came up with the name Popularisloud”.

On how he hopes to break into the oversaturated Nigerian music space, the Nsogbu records signee said “I hope and pray to break into the music scene and spotlight with full force by Gods grace, I’m just having fun with the music and honestly music is the most essential part of my life and I must get to the top, I’m still working and doing my best to make sure it comes to pass” he said.

He further noted that his fans should expect an album and more fire singles from him come 2021.