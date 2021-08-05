Olamide Olatunji Gabriel, aka ‘Ola Christ’ is a fast rising inspirational gospel singer who loves inspiring people for greatness through his thrilling songs.

The Ogun State born artiste has just dropped a single entitled : “Affirmation”, which he said was greatly inspired by joint creative efforts of his mentors such as Testimony Jaga as well as others like Mike Abdul, brymo, shola Alyson, Mega99, Asa and the iconic Tope alabi.

Olamide’s ‘Affirmation’ is a beautifully composed and exciting song which thrills and inspires greatly. It is simply a delight to listen to and watch.

The young artiste said the song will surely make seeds of greatness and fulfilment of destinies to grow in everyone who listen to it.

Speaking further about the track, he said: “The song “Affirmation” came through by creative efforts with Testimony Jaga, who is my mentor during a discussion and we were able to sit and rub minds together and we got a brilliant job which was titled: ‘Affirmation’.

The track assures anyone seeking greatness that whatever will be, shall surely be. It might take time, but God will surely do it. Then I was so fortunate to have another great man of God, Woli Arole, the greatest around. He gave the song another biblical interpretation, with made featuring him possible. My mentor, Testimony Jaga was really very helpful,” he said.

Olamide has shared the stage with Evan Abel dosunmu mega 99, Testimony Jaga, woli Arole, Aduke Gold and many likes.

