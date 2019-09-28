Alton, Hampshire is a lovely landscaped English market town as far from London as Ibadan is to Lagos—minus the traffic. It is a big tourist attraction because it is the hometown of Jane Austen, the 18th century English novelist whose books like Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park, Sense and Sensibility and others are rich in romance, comedy, wit and satire. I read her Pride and Prejudice (1813) for my A-Levels in English Literature. So you can imagine my excitement when we drove past Jane Austen House, the very place she wrote most of her celebrated books.

On September 19, I watched with pride as my son Taiwo Awoyinfa took his marital vows at Froyle Park Estate, Alton, Hampshire, close to the Jane Austen place. I stood mouth agape, a proud father watching his son mouth a self-penned poem which he read out to Mojisola Olusola Lawson, daughter of a Nigerian advertising veteran Olusola Lawson. Jane Austen herself—and William Shakespeare who said “all the world’s a stage”—would have been prouder as Taiwo, nattily dressed in white over black suit walked on this important stage of life and acted the part of a Romeo delivering with aplomb these romantic words to his Juliet:

“Mojisola, you are my rose of Sharon and the lily in my valley. I will so love you giving you everything I have. I will cherish you without holding back. I will lead you knowing that you will guide me. I will serve you. I will teach you knowing that you will always be right beside me. With my body, I will honour you. With my money, I will spoil you. In my mind, I will adore you. And my spirit will bear witness with yours that I love you. Together we will build a legacy that is bigger than both of us. I will love you forever. You are mine and I am yours.”

On her part, Mojisola, a graduate of International Relations from the University of Leeds, proved she has inherited from her father’s advertising genes, how to write a good copy straight from the heart: “Taiwo, I prayed diligently to God to give me someone not after my heart but after God’s heart because I wanted what is needed when praying for a life partner.

“Having you in my life, standing here today, testifies that God answers prayers and I am overwhelmed by how much He loves me because He gave me you.

“You have shown me how to love compassionately, taught me how to dream big and every day you inspire me to be the best version I can be as a Christian, friend, lover, sister to my siblings and a daughter to both our parents.

“You have a heart of gold, your love for God inspires me and I am truly blessed to start this journey called life with you. I am so sure our future is bright, filled with love, joy and happiness because you are my safe place. And when trials come—and I know that they will—I am confident we will come out on the other side winning.

“So on this fateful day, I promise to love you wholeheartedly and make sure wherever we live in is a safe place for you to call home.

“I promise to be your Number One cheerleader, supporting you by making your dreams a reality. I promise to pray for you, pray with you and build with you a home that centers God in everything we do.

“I love you Tee and I always will.”

And with those romantic words, Taiwo and Mojisola became Mr. and Mrs. Taiwo Awoyinfa. It was a memorable day. A day of joy. A day of answered prayers. I pray for everyone to remember this young couple on their life’s journey with prayers. I thank everyone who supported us with prayers and gifts. I thank all those who flew from different parts of the world to honour us with their presence at Alton, Hampshire. I thank my two in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Olusola Lawson and Mr. and Mrs. Tope Kayode-Ojo for giving us their beautiful daughters. I thank Pastor Nick Hughes of Emmanuel Church, London who gave the sermon and married the couple. I thank Pastor Tope Kayode-Ojo of Foursquare Asokoro, Abuja, my other in-law, who came to bless the newly married couple. I thank Pastor Tom Scrivens of Hope Church, Ipswich who said the closing prayers. I thank Chief Dele Momodu for bringing the international society photographer Dragan Mikki to cover the occasion for Ovation magazine. He is such a passionate photographer. I interviewed him on the day of the wedding and you will be reading about him soon. Why was I conducting an interview on the day of my son’s glorious wedding? It all boils down to passion. Doing what you love doing best on one of your best days. Above all, I thank God Almighty for a good weather—bright sunshine which I pray will shine all through the lives of the new, young couple. And for you reading this, celebrations will never cease in your home and in your life.