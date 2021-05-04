From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Ovie (King) of Orhuworun Kingdom in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Ighowho Takere, on Tuesday alleged that those who murdered his son, Eric, are after him.

The late Eric and his brother, Franklin, were attacked on April 3 in Warri while returning from a party by gunmen who opened fire on their vehicle.

Apart from Eric, two police officers attached to the princes were killed, while Franklin sustained injuries.

Eight persons have been arrested by operatives of the state police command.

Speaking at the command’s headquarter in Asaba shortly after the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, briefed journalists on achievements of the command, the monarch said the assailants were paid to eliminate him.

‘I will not talk much because the fight is still on. I felt very bad about the loss of my son and the policemen. I am seeking justice,’ he said.

‘That day, my two sons went to a party, so the assailants trailed to the party. Somebody actually paid themto kill me, so they felt that I was the one inside the vehicle, hence they opened fire on the vehicle.’

Briefing reporters earlier, Mr Ali said four suspects were arrested between April 14 and April 20 at separate locations in Warri through a concerted effort of the police and the military.

He gave the names of the suspects as Augustine Osiebe (33), Ovie Makaji (35), Wisdom Micheal (27) and Jonathan Tuoyo (27).

Ali said the suspects confessed to the crime and other crimes including bank robbery at Udu Micro-Finance bank.

He said based on their confession, the leader of the gang, 29-year-old Glory Ogboru, 31-year-old Peremobower Omoni and 21-year-old Imoniwvie Sunday were arrested in Asaba.

According to him, the gang leader led operatives to Abraka one Caleb Oghenetega aka K2 aged 22 was arrested.

‘Exhibits recovered include one pump action gun, one English double barrel gun, one cut-to-size single barrel gun, three locally made pistol and 27 live cartridges.

‘Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,’ Ali added.