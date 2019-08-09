If there is one thing you can’t ignore about fast rising comedian and hype man, Vincent Ugochukwu Andrew aka HolyFaze, it is his ability to mimic popular celebrities, most especially, screen veteran, Olu Jacobs.

In a chat with TS Weekend, Holyface disclosed: “I grew up watching Nollywood movies and I love Olu Jacobs to heaven and back. His style of acting just blows my mind; his baritone voice and the way he talks are so inspiring. That is why I enjoy mimicking him a lot. He has had a great influence on my career as a comedian.”

What is the secret to his talent? His response: “The secret is that I grew up watching Nollywood movies and always laughed at their antics, and from there, I picked interest in mimicking popular Nollywood actors.”

According to HolyFaze, his journey into comedy started from the church. There, he began working on himself before coming in contact with Emeka Smith who saw the passion he had for comedy and gave him a platform to express himself. “Then, we were about 10 comedians staying with him, and he carried everyone along. Thank God, I am no longer where I used to be, the story has changed,’ he enthused.