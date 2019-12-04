Ejiofor in a video clip trending on social media tells his own side of the story. Excerpts:

It is with deep sense of grief that I wish to address the World on the carnage that took place in my house yesterday at Ifite, Orifite in Ekwisigo Local Government Area of Anambra state. I particularly wish to react to the concerns being raised by my fans, friends, colleagues, well-wishers and people of Biafra whom I am representing in my capacity as their counsel. And also to address the false narrative being peddled by the Nigeria police Anambra State on the incident of yesterday. It has become compelling that I narrate to the world about what happened yesterday. On Sunday being the 1stday of December, 2019, I was called about 8-9pm in the night by the DPO of Orifite police station. He didn’t pass any message to me. Then in the morning at about 6am, I got a call from my elder brother that police has invaded my premises led by the Area Commander himself so I requested to speak with the Area Commander himself to know why they were in my house which he obliged and of course the conversation was recorded, he said they had come to arrest one of my wards who participated in a local conflict, the he requested to see me but I told him that I was not around that I will be back around 10 or 11 am in the morning, and that when I come back I will come to the station to see him to find out what transpired.

He emphasised that time is of essence. His emphasises that time was of the essence that I should keep to time got me worried because since I came back on 24thof November 2019 for my brother’s burial, and I have been around since that time .

The burial was conducted on the 27th of November 2019 and I stayed till Sunday when we went for outing service. I never had any issue with anybody and I never stepped out of my house, I had been indoors receiving visitors and sympathisers from all walks of life.

When I came out around 10am, I was privileged to speak with my mother, I told her I was going to see the Area Commander to know why they were in my house, but on a second thought I decided to see my uncle who will accompany me on that movement. It was my going to my uncle’s house to pick him that was my saving grace from the carnage that took place.