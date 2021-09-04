From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Vice-Chancellor of Kogi State University, Ayingba, Prof Marietu Ohunene Tenuche has said no students of the university will be jobless– after graduation again as the school has made adequate provisions for the training of all cadres of students in skill acquisition so that they can be self-reliant

The vice chancellor made this disclosure over the weekend while conducting newsmen round some projects at the campus which she initiated within her one year in office even as the National University Commission, (NUC) has accredited 24 new programmes within her 12 months in office

Among the projects shown to newsmen were the Entrepreneurship centre where there are different types of equipment and tools where students can learn different types of skills including tailoring, soap making, bag and shoe making, cosmetics, among others.

Prof Tenuche also conducted newsmen round the fishery department where students are been trained to be self reliant and some road projects which she initiated and completed within her first year in office including a gigantic building at the faculty of law

She also showed newsmen some facilities at the newly established department of Anatomy and Physiology and said she was also able to introduce e- library and other innovations in the institution which has paved way for an uninterrupted and smooth academic calendar

On the 24 new programmes accredited by the NUC, she said this is in addition to the 29 existing programmes of the institution.

A breakdown of the accredited programme according to the Vice Chancellor were 19 under graduate programmes and five post graduate programmes.

Prof. Tenuche who is the first female vice chancellor and the 5th Vice Chancellor of the ivory tower since its establishment in year 2000 specifically thanks governor Yahaya Bello for the achievements recorded and described him as an education – friendly governor.

She also thanked TETFUND and the deputy Vice chancellor ( academic) , Prof Saliu and all her management team for the success so far recorded.

While addressing a news conference later she said:

“The greatest problem the University has ever faced since establishment was the accreditation debacle. In 2005 for instance, the University presented all the 30 programmes it was running then to the NUC for accreditation; and only nine (9) of such programmes were granted accreditation, all on interim basis.

” The remaining twenty one (21) were denied accreditation. The institution was to later make history as it had 29 programmes accredited by the National

Universities Commission (NUC) within 29 months. Since then, the University has had all her programmes accredited, with the exception of the medical programme which was denied accreditation in 2015″ she added.

On the security situation in the campus, the vice chancellor said as a founding member of staff of the institution who has served practically in almost every section , she was able to address the issue especially that of cultism headlong.

” When I assumed office,this was a challenge to the management, in addition to low morale among security personnel necessitated by high level of indiscipline in the Security Unit, inadequate security operatives, unavailability of functional vehicles, porous and unmanned entry points and wide spread availability of arms amongst students which they deployed at will.

“We therefore, devised means of tackling the

situation headlong, including the immediate purchase of two vehicles for the security unit and one for the Chief Security Coordinator to facilitate operational movements in and around the campus”

Speaking further, Prof Tenuche warned that any Lecturer caught inducing female students to get grade will be dismissed.

” As I will always say, we are in charge here. We won’t entertain any form of sex- for- mark, cultism or any other social vice. Any one found wanting in this scrupulous act will be shown the exit door” she warned.

