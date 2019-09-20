For Deborah Oyesanya, founder, Royalhugssurprises.com, her interactive Instagram platform is all about making people happy.

According to her, the platform, which was founded in 2015, came out of depression. “I was depressed and did not feel loved at the time. So, I wanted to love, I wanted to reach out to people, and that was how Royalhugssurprises was born. That was what inspired me,” she recalled.

Recounting further, Oyesanya said: “I had to do everything by myself. I wanted something unique, something that will cut across all age barriers and unite people across the world, as they strive for happier lives. When I look back, I am grateful to God for the journey so far. The secret to my success is hard work, consistency, and definitely, the grace of God.”