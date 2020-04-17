Turkey-based Nigerian beauty queen and model, Omotolani Victoria Enwereji has revealed the secrets of her success.

According to her, confidence and good charisma are some of the qualities of a super model. Counselling young Nigerians who might want to build career in modeling, the Abia State-born dark-complexioned model said, “Good look or good body is not enough to guarantee your success in the modeling industry. The secret to modeling is not just about your looks or body, it is your confidence and charisma that attract the big fish. Also, be positive and energetic. Stay true to yourself and career; don’t let anyone make you feel less of yourself. Be proud of your skin colour and you’ll get to the top.”

On her relationship status and what she would love to change about herself, Tolani Enwereji said: “I’m definitely single and not searching. I want to focus more on my career and myself. I want to be independent before letting a partner into my life. I’m quite contented with myself and I believe I am a work in progress.”

Born in the 1990s, Tolani started her modeling career by participating in a beauty pageant where she emerged the Miss Independence for Peace Nigeria.