Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Governor Udom Emmanuel has publicly announced that his successor in 2023 is on his own as he is not ready to bend any rule to install him in order to have another term by proxy.

Emmanuel who said this on arrival in the state after the election tribunal confirmed his election and was greeted by a crowd of different supporters right from the airport through to the city centre refuted the allegation that he had already anointed someone to take over from him.

“I usually hear people saying he has anointed someone who will take over from him so that he can be able to manipulate the person to do his bidding after leaving office, I want to assure you that it is not true.

“As I Speak, it is only God who knows who my successor will be. When He presents him, we will support him to also succeed. I commend Mboho for the role it has played in maintaining peace in our dear state. The peace of Akwa Ibom State will never be shaken” Gov. Emmanuel added

He thanked all Akwa Ibomites and associations for their surprise welcome and support for his administration.

He particularly appreciated the foremost socio-political association in the state, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, for uniting in support for him, despite all odds, during the election, and urged them to continue supporting his administration to achieve the completion agenda.

Earlier, the President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, Akpawara Patrick Udofia said the association came to register its goodwill to the State Chief Executive on his second term confirmation by the Tribunal.

He reassured the governor that God will see him through a successful second term in office.

“As owners of the land that this Government House is located, we the Ibibios have again reiterated that no one else is licensed to occupy this Government House until 2023, except Governor Udom Emmanuel”, he said.