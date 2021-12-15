From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he would ensure his successor is someone who would defend the interest of the state.

He stated this during a birthday party organised for him by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike in his private residence at Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday night.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The governor disclosed that he had directed elders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State to begin the search for someone with capacity and passion to defend the interest of the state to succeed him.

“I have dedicated this my birthday to make sure whoever is going to succeed me will be for the interest of the Rivers people, will be for the interest of the development of Nigeria.”

Governor Wike, who narrated how he was hoodwinked to attend the birthday party that was secretly organised by his wife at his sport complex, thanked God for granting him a fruitful and eventful life.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, wife of the governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Tamunominni Makinde and other dignitaries for attending the occasion.

The governor urged people to continue praying for God’s grace to abound on him and his family on all sides.

Justice Eberechi Suzzette, who showered encomium on her husband, prayed God to grant him his heart desires as well as long fruitful life.

There was a novelty football match between team A and B of ex-Nigerian international footballers comprising Austin Okocha, Taribo George, Kanu Nwankwo, Joseph Yobo, Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida, Samson Siasia among others.

Meanwhile Governor Wike has appealed to various communities in the state to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said when communities support government, they attract more development projects that are better than cash gifts.

The governor made the statement to appreciate the support given by the people of Rumueme community to the ruling party.

Speaking at the inauguration of Tombia Road Extension in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area performed by Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Wike said the project was another fulfillment of promise made.

“One of the communities that have always supported the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the Rumueme community. It is a community that when they say they’re with you, they’re with you. And to God be the glory, they have seen the fruit for supporting PDP. The Law School is in Rumueme community. What support can you need; facilities can bring out the name of a community.

“If the Nigerian Law School opens tomorrow, Rumueme will be household name in the entire Nigeria. It is not only money that you get and you think you’ve gotten dividend. But the name alone that so and so institution, or establishment is in your community, money cannot buy it.”

Governor Wike said he had often reiterated the need for people to understand that government is not only about making promises, but also includes a commitment to fulfilling those promises.

He explained that the best way to ensure those promises are fulfilled is to hold politicians accountable to what they say and do.

Wike said this would ensure that such politicians do not turn around later to offer excuses for their failure in keeping the promises they made when another opportunity pushes them to come seeking fresh political support.

Performing the inauguration, Ugwuanyi noted that the strategic and high utility road is at the heart of Port Harcourt metropolis.

He said the road would significantly reduce commute time and make life more meaningful for road users.

Ugwuanyi said Governor Wike is a veritable source of pride to the PDP, and represents the best of the best in project implementation.

According to the Enugu State governor, Wike inspires great choice and confidence in the nation’s constitution and democracy.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said prior to the reconstruction and dualization of the Tombia Extension Road, it was a 6.5 metre wide single carriageway with open drains, no sidewalks and no street lights.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .