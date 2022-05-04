From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice(AGF), Abubakar Chika Malami, (SAN) has says that he didn’t donate any vehicles to any Kebbi State All Progressives Congress(APC) Executive or delegates.

Malami stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Birnin-Kebbi.

It could be recall that Malami has teaming supporters from home and beyond while of recent, his supporters have continue to mounting pressure on him to vie for Kebbi gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming election,and also contributed funds amounting to over N135m instantly.

According to him, “recent donation of N135m has opened doors for donations and supports of many items inclusing vehicles by well-wishers,” Malami said.

He noted that the story attributing vehicle distribution to him was mischievous and misconstrued information.

He said: “It was friends and associates of Malami who donated and distributed vehicles to long term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation.

“The occasion was not for distribution of vehicles to any APC stakeholder. None of the APC stakeholder or delegates in Kebbi State was given any vehicle by Malami. I have not yet donated any vehicle to any delegate”.

“You can contact the National Secretariat of the APC, get the lists of all the APC stakeholders and delegates in Kebbi State. Do an investigative story to reach out to them then you realised how fictitious is the claim.

“Comparing the names of APC stakeholders and the beneficiaries of the vehicle will reveal to you that there is no connection between the two and the two are not connected whatsoever,” he said.