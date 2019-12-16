The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in its latest report last week declared that telecommunications Trojan, Globacom, topped the subscriber gainers’ chart by adding more than one million new subscribers in October.

It is significant to underscore the fact that in just one month, this communicative giant topped up its clientele profile by over one million patrons. Going by arithmetical progression, it could safely be said, therefore, that by October next year its novel subscriber threshold would have hit, minimally, 62 million or thereabouts.

Recall that in September, according to the NCC, Globacom unprecedentedly attracted two million new subscribers. This is no easy feat considering the level of competition in the sector and crass customer disloyalty or instability, generally. How else can one explain the approximate drop in add-ons between September and October? Despite the marginal statistical decline, Glo was still able to lead competition in fresh subscriber categorization during the period under reference.

There is a projection by Globacom that in the months ahead, it would be the one to improve on its current record and not let it slip based on quality of service bouquet it will roll out in the upcoming weeks in the New Year. With the currency of monthly endorsements by the NCC that leaves competition trailing Glo, existing, new and anticipatorily potential customers can bank on Glo’s institutional tradition informed by service delivery quintessence, upscale technology, avalanche of unique products and its trail-blazing reputational pedigree and unparalleled overall performance architecture amid NCC testamentary avowals and certifications.

Let us now voyage into the figures behind the preceding grammaticality inevitably thrown up by official (NCC) facts. Globacom added 1,044,322 new subscribers during the month, to top the table. The company’s subscriber base has now swollen to 50,255,796, from 49,211,474 in September. MTN was the second highest gainer with 542,070 new subscribers, while Airtel came third with 172,221 additional customers. Their respective clientele bases at the end of October stood at 65,870,174 and 49,081,899.

9mobile lost another 541,890 customers which culminated in the reduction of its base to 14,792,206. From the foregoing resulting in patronage upsurge in October, Globacom has maintained the growth trajectory it recorded in September, the comparative statistical variation between September and October notwithstanding. Overall, according to the revolutionary per-second billing initiator, there is a significant clientele flourish with deliberate, planned and sustainable initiatives on the drawing-board to foreclose decline and guarantee inimitable sectoral leadership.

On grounds of its legendary corporate social responsibility novelties and consistent customer-appreciation and reward initiatives—the latest of which is the ongoing nationwide “My own don beta promo”—Globacom’s market share and brand presence are clearly ahead of competition. The multifarious consumer-friendly packages have exclusively ensured blossoming subscription that confounds competition.

That Globacom is one of the foremost pan-African organizations is incontestable. Its supersonic digital characterization confers an edge on it and always leaves competition trailing over the years. Its numerous contributions to clientele empowerment and stakeholder engagements since its inception have always brought joy to subscribers and non-subscribers alike because of the transformative nature of such laudable programmes. The current pan-Nigeria “My own don beta” project has touched and continues to enable copious Nigerians in diverse ways, particularly the gifting of brand new industrial sewing machines, grinding mills, tricycles (fondly called Keke Napep) and giant-sized generators. Free participation recharge cards are also given during the prize presentation sessions.

What is paramount in Globacom’s promos is the inherence of life-changing manifestations across individuals, their immediate families, relatives and, by extrapolation, their communities. Economic empowerment is a lofty element in Globacom’s philosophy and relationship with its phenomenal patronage base and remains a fulcrum of its corporate existentialism.

From all indications, regulatory and supervisory ratifications, I have the conviction that Globacom has become one of the country’s game-changers catalyzing development and growth not just in Nigeria but transnationally, considering its relentless offshore investments in human capital and technological frontiers that border superhighways. Globacom’s bullish footprints on the continent and beyond are exemplary in the borderless transformation of lives boundlessly.

It is obvious that Glo subscribes to the imperativeness of innovation, transformation and fluidity in responding to customers’ aspirations and illimitability of goals. Nothing can be compared to the paradigm where an institution like Globacom helps in the acceleration of fortunes for people who believe in its operations and periodical gifting of life enablers. Still on the most critical element of telephony in Nigeria: who would have ever believed, before the glorious advent of Globacom, that per second billing was feasible from the outset?

Especially after MTN Nigeria had trenchantly made it look impossible—in fact, unthinkable, economically unrealistic and unsustainable! Our compatriots will forever remember Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr., GCON, amid overflowing gratitude for his inestimable, bullish and catalytic intervention in the South African company’s telephonic rip-off. Dr. Adenuga’s optimal concern was not return on investment, but the empowerment of our people pre-eminently. That, for me, is the summit essence of life: touching lives. That profound business philosophy continues with the currency of “My own don beta”.

For those who may not know, Globacom is indeed the fallout of its proprietor’s overall domestication of quintessence and unflinching subscription to a profundity of success paradigms in everything no matter the challenges and odds. His sterling belief in possibilities and limitless opportunities forecloses the mirage of impossibilities. Mr. Chairman does not believe that anything is impossible as long as he is involved! Really, with his confounding and inexplicable cerebral sophistication, aristocratic opulence and the superfluity of human and material resources at his disposal, nothing should be a drawback, a problem or even an odd to this man of philanthropic illimitability.

There is no doubt that Globacom is resolute and committed to building the biggest and best telecommunications network on the continent. Its robust antecedents and present investments in ideas and infrastructure leave no doubt about its corporate thrust and potentialities.

From the phenomenal and historic introduction of per second billing that revolutionized the way we talk, Globacom crashed the prices of sim card (N1 per copy) and customized handsets so much that the poor could really afford a line and a cheap handset, at least—after all, the basic thing is to communicate. Of course, other networks were compelled to follow the pioneering footsteps of Globacom.

I still remember the Glo 1 Fibre Optic Submarine Cable which transformed the velocity of calls here and other parts of the world. It is memorable recollecting that this writer was a member of the diligent PR/marketing communications staff who launched this supranational highway facility during my privileged and nostalgic stint with this racy network as a Public Relations Manager not too long ago—a cross-over from the banking sector, to which I later returned as a media crises manager, eternal thanks to the one we fondly call “The Bull” (Dr. Adenuga Jnr.), who made the double-sector employment opportunities for me possible at his own instance, for reasons I am still curious about!