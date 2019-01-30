Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for Anambra Central Senatorial District in next month’s poll has vowed to sustain his fight for the overall interest and development of Igboland in the Senate, if re-elected.

Umeh who described himself as Igbo Senator said his tall red cap had stared him as a representative of the Igbo nation in the Nigerian Senate.

Umeh who was reacting to criticism from his detractors who accused him of omnibus representation, thereby denying his constituency of specific treat, said why giving his constituents effective representation, he was also standing in the gap for the entire Igbo nation because of the love he has for his people.

Addressing his constituents at Isuanaocha, Ebenebe and Amansea respectively, during his reelection campaign tour of communities in Awka North local government, Umeh said his appearance and ideologies had been defined to show that he came to the National Assembly to pursue issues concerning Ndigbo at home and in Diaspora.

He said, “Whenever they see me in my tall red cap, they know I am a proud Igbo man. Therefore, they cannot denigrate or relegate my people in my presence. Whenever issues concerning Igbos are discussed, I always tried my best to ensure that the interest of my people is fully represented.”

“In the Senate there are people from other parts of the country, but I went there as a Senator of Igbo constituency and Nigerian and I have in 11 months that I have been in the Senate defended my constituency, Anambra State and the entire Igbo.”

Noting that he had put up quality argument when bills and motions brought on the floor did not accommodate the interest of the Igbos Umeh said, “Today, they call me voice of the South-East and South-South in the Senate because I make them understand that unequal distribution of nation’s wealth and appointments are the reasons some people are agitating to be on their own.

“I have come to let you know that the work in the Senate is not an easy task. It is a job for the bold and courageous which I represent. If I stand re-elected by Feb. 16, I assure you that you will continue to hear my voice on important national issues, especially the ones affecting Ndigbo.

“I will continue to make sure that everything that belongs to my people is brought to them without losing any.”

Umeh urged the people to ensure that nobody deceived them into voting for those who would not be courageous to stand for them, and those who would go to Abuja for self aggrandizement.