The first Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Architects (FNIA), in the North, Pa Noah Babatunde Ogunniyi, recently celebrated his 80th birthday in Omido, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. It was a huge gathering of family members, friends, professional colleagues and others.

The “birthday boy” in this interview spoke on private, state, national and sundry issues. Excerpts:

How do you feel being 80 years?

Being 80 years, I wished to be able to assess where things are, be it personal, community or national. When you do not know where you are or how things are going, it gives you a bit of conflict inside you.

Look at this community (Omido), I have been here for 20 years. I cannot say my being here for 20 years is obvious in the community. I don’t see the change I think should have been done here in the past 20 years.

What steps have you taken to change this perception?

I have made proposals for change in the community. Our old parents who did not have education started us off well. I was the foundation primary school pupil in 1945 and my father and his group did not have any form of education.

They just went to Lagos, tapped palm wine, returned home and started to develop their community. They constructed the primary school and the road that we are using today. They even changed the roofs made of grass or leaves to corrugated iron sheet. They made obvious changes.

So if I can be educated from here, from a generation that knows nothing about education, what can I say my replacingthemis? It is not obvious. Even our own children, they are in the university here and there, but do you see it in this community? If my illiterate parents could do things we could see, I cannot see anything that is obvious we have done.

My political involvement was to come from a sort of unknown society to a recognised society. When we were at a younger age, we were not equal with all the people in our (Northern) region. So I competed for that to free ourselves and be equal with any person in our own state. That is motivated from my education but what have we done with that?

Is there anything to be done about what you have enumerated?

At 80 years what can I do now about it? I cannot be in government it is late. I remember what Chief Obafemi Awolowo told us during the 1979 general elections. He said: “This is the only election I can compete for, after this one if you see me on any platform throw me down.”

We did not know he was going to die in 1987. (Chief) Bola Ige who followed him also had a proposal like that. But he was murdered in his own bedroom and here we are today. We cannot contest for anything now unless we are mentally ill. Our brothers who are behind us and our children should do that.