By Tosin Ajirire

Kosisochukwu Desmond-Val Mbegbu was born into music. His mother owns a music band and thriving record label while his dad stands as a strong pillar of support to the business.

Young and talented, Mbegbu today boasts of four songs including I’m Available, Anointing, Abba Father and Daylight, which is currently riding high on global streaming platforms like Spotify, Boomplay, iTunes and Audiomack.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In this interview, the teenager opens up on what makes him a prodigy, and how his travails in the den of kidnappers inspired his latest song. Enjoy it.

Tell us briefly about yourself.

My name is Kosisochukwu Desmond-Val Mbegbu. I am 15-years-old and second son of Mr and Mrs Jonathan Mbegbu. My other siblings are Chimezie Emmanuel, Chinasa Grace, Kamsiyochukwu Favour, Queen Chikamso Muna and John Lawrence. I had my elementary education at Paxton International School but finished at Excelsior Primary School, Lagos. Presently, I am a SS3 student of Beacon Light High School, Abule Ado, FESTAC, Lagos.

At 15, what made you go into music?

My family, especially my mum, Mrs Lovina Mbegbu had a music band, even before I was born. The band used to be known as Covenant Kids but it’s now called Inner Love. So naturally, I was born into music, and I fell in love with music growing up. My mum also has a record label that goes with the same name, Inner Love. Artistes like Miracle Umeasalugo and Prince Onumba are on the music label.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

How does music come to you?

Music comes to me naturally. I derive inspiration from the word of God. For me, music is a better platform to preach the gospel. Music can reach a larger audience than individual preaching of sermon. So, I believe I can reach the world through music.

Do you write your own songs or someone writes for you?

I write my own songs and other people write for me too. Presently, I have four songs including I’m Available, Anointing, Abba Father and Daylight, which I am releasing this month. Out of these songs, I wrote one; while my cousins, Miracle and Prince both wrote another. My favourite amongst the songs is I’m Available. I love the song because it motivates and inspires people.

Tell us about your new single, Daylight. What inspired it?

My experience in the den of kidnappers inspired the song. Ritualists kidnapped me on December 27, 2021. It all happened after I finished recording at Eternal Africa, a recording studio located in Victoria Island, Lagos. That day, I had plans to visit my barber for a haircut before travelling to Anambra State for the New Year festivities. On my way to the barber’s shop, I noticed three people (two men and a lady) trailing me from behind. One of them asked me ‘are you Joemben’s son?’ (Joemben is my dad’s business name). They sounded familiar so I said ‘yes, I am his son’. That’s the last thing I knew. Later, I found myself blindfolded in a secluded place with my hands and legs tied. Inside the den, I started crying and praying when I heard the kidnappers discussing about killing me for rituals. But as they discussed, someone would walk in and announce that having done some spiritual consultation, it’s been discovered that I was not useful for ritual, so they should release me. Another person would argue that rather than release me just like that; they should use me as ransom to collect money from my parents. I didn’t know what eventually transpired but I was told my parents found me at a filling station around Volks area in Ojo, Lagos after spending three days in the kidnappers’ den. Till date, I didn’t know how I got to that filling station. The experience inspired the concept of Daylight’s video where I appear blindfolded. However, the lesson I learnt from the experience is to be prayerful and have faith in God.

When are you dropping the single?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It is now available on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Boomplay, iTunes, Audiomack and others.

How do you combine music with your studies?

I combine both effectively. I’m in the boarding house and this affords me the opportunity to be focused on my studies. I do music only during the holidays.

As a young musician, how do your schoolmates and teachers relate with you?

I have a normal relationship with my schoolmates and teachers. I still keep my old friends. My teachers know that I play music and they love it. They encourage me a lot and they tell me to keep it up.

What kind of support do your parents give you as a young artiste?

Like I told you earlier, my mum owns and runs a music label, so naturally, I have her support. She produced my song, Daylight and Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi directed the video. As for my dad, he finances the production of my music and videos.

Given the opportunity, would you consider pursuing music professionally?

For me, music is a passion and I can’t allow it to die. My ambition is to be a medical doctor. I am still young, so the future will tell what’ll happen next. But in the next 10 years, I pray to be a famous musician, and I want my mum’s record label to be popular too.

Who are your mentors in music both locally and internationally?

My mentors are Miracle Umeasalugo, Prince Onumba, Don Moen, Mercy Chinwo and Frank Edwards.

What’s next after Daylight?

Presently, I am preparing for my SSCE after which I will work closely with my group (siblings) to release a new single.