From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chief Godwin Obla (SAN), has accused the suspended acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu ,of engaging in naked and reckless abuse of power in an orchestrated attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Obla, was charged before the Lagos division of the Federal High Court along with Justice Rita Ajumuogobia,on allegations of offering the judge bribe for judicial favours.

The charge specifically alleged that Obla paid a bribe of N5, 000,000.00 to the Judge to obtain a favourable judgment in the case of FRN V. Raymond Temisan Omatseye; Charge No: FHC/L/C/482C/10. He was however, discharged and acquitted by the court after his name was removed from the amended charge sheet. He said that his prosecution was an act of malicious and brutish obsessions of power by Magu.

Obviously, the charge ought not to have been filed in the first instance as the Charge Sheet and the proof of evidence does not bear out any allegation of possible bribery payments to Hon. Justice Ajumogobia ostensibly in return for judicial favours inuring in favor of EFCC.