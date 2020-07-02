PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

There are twists to the story of Patience Emmanuel Kushi, missing since June 24th, and reported to have been abducted by cultists who demanded her virginity, not money as ransom.

The 100 level Pharmacology student tearfully recounted her ordeal to journalists, saying that her uncle whom she had been living with for about three years now, raped her in his house in Bauchi and attempted to rape her for the second time.

“When he came for the second time, I warned him to leave me alone else, it’s either he kills me or I kill him and then, he left me alone.

“After this incident, I told my aunt, his wife, that I was going to my father’s house in Kafin Tafawa to pick up something, and I boarded a Keke NAPEP and when I got to the junction to the house, I became unconscious and found myself in Kari on Friday.

“I woke up lying down in a bush beside a hunter who had found me and was waiting for me to wake up. I asked him where I was and he told me that I was in Kari in Darazo local government area (along Bauchi-Potiskum road, about 130 KMS away from Bauchi metropolis).

“He gave me N2,000 for transport and I boarded a car to Azare which was closer to Kari than Bauchi to pick up some few clothes in our hostel in our Main Campus.

“I left Azare for Bauchi on Sunday afternoon, that was 28tg June, and as soon as I got to close to my uncle’s house, I remembered that he had been molesting me, so I told the Keke NAPEP guy to turn back and take me to the park.”

She further narrated that from the park, she boarded a vehicle and went straight to Jos even though she didn’t know anybody there and it was while on her way to Jos that she met a woman in the vehicle who alighted at Terminus in Jos, and she also alighted with her.

“I then asked her if she was resident in Jos and she said yes, so I lied to her that I was stranded because my money had been stolen and I pleaded with her to allow me stay with her for the night pending when money will be sent to me.

“In the night, the woman noticed that I would go out to make calls and she started suspecting something was wrong. So, while I was sleeping, she took my phone and from there, she noticed some calls I missed and which I refused to call back, and she called them and she eventually spoke with my parents and told them that I was in her house in Jos,” she said.

According to her, she had to open up and speak out that her uncle had raped her because the Policeman who came with her father and that her uncle that pressurized her to speak.

She said: “It was when my parents came to the woman’s house in Jos the next day with that same uncle of and some Policemen, that I told them that I ran away because my uncle had been molesting me sexually.

“We left Jos and came back to Bauchi and that was how my uncle was detained at the Police Headquarters and he is still there.”

Asked when and how her uncle raped her, Patience tearfully recalled that it happened about two weeks ago while she was sleeping in her room in his house in Rafin Zurfi.

She said: “That fateful day, he came to my room around 11 in the morning and locked the door and forcefully slept with me. His wife was sitting outside the house and she had sent her son to the ATM.

“I tried to shout but nobody heard me and I even hit him but that did not stop me as he had his way with me. When his wife asked what had happened to his shoulder, he lied to her that he carried a heavy load that affected him.

“Throughout that day, I kept crying but I could not tell anyone about what had happened because I felt nobody will believe me.”

While confirming the incident, the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, said that the uncle had been arrested and was presently in Police custody.

He said investigation into the incident was ongoing.