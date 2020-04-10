Rita Okoye

Nigerian talented artiste, Gabana Playaz has said, musically, he is confident no one can take his place in the global competitive music industry.

The Edo State-born while describing his kind of sound, also said music for him, didn’t start today. “I have been making music for as long as I can remember; so I’m certain about my uniqueness as a musician and as an artist, not only in Nigeria but Africa and the world at large,” he boasted.

He said further: “My label Playaz Worldwide is a global movement not only to help produce music but to also help artists master their talents and crafts. As for my kind of sound, my sound is my sound; it’s a feeling I can’t put into words but just know I’m spontaneous and also open to all kinds of genres, even the likes of Afro-fusion and all. Everything around me inspires my music from writing songs or producing examples, nature, people, food, movies, sounds etc. I just make music and right now I’m just focused on growing my brand more but definitely opened to collaborate when the time is right,” he noted.

Gabana who just released a new song titled “Show Dem“ which is currently trending across major radio stations in the country, gives insight into his growing up days and where he sees himself in the music industry, five years from now. “Growing up was fun and also challenging because I grew with my grandmother and family members; we all lived in our family house. I wouldn’t say we’re so rich financially, but we had everything we needed.

“As for where I see myself five years from now, I’m often been asked this question and my answer always is that I’m here to reign for as long as God permits; so you do the mathematics,” he said.

Gabana Playaz real name is Isaac Erhunse Obasuyi. He was born and raised in Benin City, Edo State Nigeria. He started making music from a very young age in the church as a drummer, having learnt as an acoustic guitarist.

Gabana’s self-tutored and co-directed was a member of choirs in churches as a teenager. After he arrived in Lagos, he linked up with Wizkid and became his backup vocalist in 2013, where he engaged in song-writing with prominent music producer, Masterkraft on so many songs.

Gabana Playaz officially got into the limelight after winning Beat FM Fresh artist on radio in 2015 with the song “She Fine“ and got featured on CDQ Quality album in 2016. In 2017 he co-founded Playaz Worldwide movement with his friend and partner Lynox Playaz whose real name is Linus Nnamdi Adindu.